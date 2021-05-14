Players happy to return to the pitch but ask clubs to stand by them

A health official collects sample for Covid-19 test from Tusker forward George Odhiambo at Ruaraka, Nairobi on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most of the players spoke of harsh economic times they underwent for over one and a half months of no action on the pitch.

Players and coaches have expressed their delight at the return of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches, with seven ties lined up for this weekend.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.