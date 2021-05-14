Players happy to return to the pitch but ask clubs to stand by them

Players and coaches have expressed their delight at the return of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches, with seven ties lined up for this weekend.

But most of the players spoke of harsh economic times they underwent for over one and a half months of no action on the pitch.

On Thursday, the government released protocols to guide the resumption of local sporting activities, including football which were temporarily suspended on March 26 due to an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases.

A number of players who spoke to Nation Sport were happy that football is finally back but called on their clubs and federation to stand by them and shield them from economic challenges brought about by covid-19 pandemic.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava said players went through tough times during the period and some almost lost focus because of lack of action on the pitch.

“It is good that football is back. We look forward to our match on Sunday against Nairobi City Stars. We did not get salaries, some players were locked out of their houses and others lacked food. I can’t blame the clubs because money was not coming from our sponsors,” said Shakava.

The 28-year-old defender however advised players to at least engage in income generating activities and to save part of their money to shield themselves from economic challenges.

Tusker’s leading scorer Henry Meja thanked the club for standing by them.

“We did not have any problems with salary at Tusker, but I know of fellow players who were really suffering,” said Meja.

The 19-year-old striker was however happy that the action is finally back.

He aims to add to his goals tally when his team plays KCB on Saturday.

AFC Leopards assistant coach, Tom Juma, is of a different view, saying management of local clubs should work with sponsors to play players promptly.

“Nothing much will change because there is still no income and clubs don't generate revenue. Players will be on the pitch but will they get money if clubs and sponsors don’t give money? We still have a long way,” the former Kenyan international said.

AFC Leopards host Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka grounds but Juma and club chairman Dan Shikanda want the game to be moved to another venue due to the bad shape of the grounds.

“Ruaraka can’t host a double header because it will be messy with the rains. We request FKF to reschedule the match to another venue,” said Juma.

Belgian coach Patrick Aussems was expected in the country Friday night to resume his duties at the club.

For Nzoia Sugar assistant coach Sylvester Mulukurwa, his players are not yet fit but he called on the government and federation to allow fans return to the stadium so that at least clubs can generate revenue.

Fixtures

Saturday: Western Stima v Posta Rangers (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3pm), Tusker v KCB (Ruaraka grounds, 1pm), Bandari v Bidco United (Mbaraki grounds, 3pm), AFC Leopards v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka grounds 3:15 pm)