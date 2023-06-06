Plant Operator wins Sh20m SportPesa Jackpot

Jackson Mutiso was just relaxing in his house in Athi River, Machakos County on Sunday when he received a phone call that he had won Sh20 million SportPesa Midweek Jackpot.

The 42-year-old had predicted correctly 13 out of 13 games in a bet placed on Tuesday last week. Mutiso, a plant operator, was all smiles when he was unveiled as the winner on Tuesday.

Mutiso was awarded alongside David Murimi who won Sh2.1 million for being the winner of the Mega Jackpot bonus. The two received a dummy cheque in a ceremony at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi.

Related Gor Mahia fan wins Sh23m Sportpesa Jackpot Football

“I don’t have much to say because I’m overjoyed. I have been betting using SportPesa for the past four years but never lost hope even if I was not winning. I got the news while at home and now this money will change my life,” said Mutiso, who has a wife and three children.

He revealed that he will use the money to buy a plot of land, build a house and will continue betting so that he can emerge a winner again in future.

Murimi, 35, from Embu County was also over the moon and revealed that he has been betting for the past seven years, but has never won Sh2 million. He said he will use the money on various projects and will continue to invest in betting with an eye on more wins.

Murimi, who vouched for clubs sponsored by SportPesa to play at the newly refurbished Moi Stadium in Embu, got right 15 out of 17 bets to win the Sh2.1 million prize.

“I have been winning but this is the highest amount of money I have ever won. I encourage those who have been betting not to give up since nobody knows when his time will come. SportPesa is the best for betting,” said Murimi, an electrician.

SportPesa Operations Manager Bernard Chauro congratulated the two winners saying the company will continue to invest in promotions aimed at making its customers happy.