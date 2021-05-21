Pirlo's Juve future under pressure in Champions League race

Juventus' Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski (third right) celebrates after opening their scoring during the final of the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) match aainst Atalanta on May 19, 2021 at the Citta del Tricolore stadium in Reggio Emilia. 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Juventus are in a three-team race with AC Milan and Napoli for the final two places behind champions Inter Milan and Atalanta.
  • AC Milan and Napoli, both on 76 points, are a point clear of Juve, who travel to 11th-placed Bologna hoping to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.

