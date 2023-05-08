Pirates FC crowned inaugural Pembe six-aside tourney champs

Kawangware based Pirates FC were over the weekend crowned the winners of the maiden edition of the Pembe six-aside Football Tournament held at De Paul Centre, Nairobi.

They defeated Samwest Blackboots FC in the final courtesy of a strike from Rashid Moyo who was crowned the tournament’s best player.

The two-day event attracted 32 teams with the winners walking away with Sh100,000 and runners up awarded Sh50,000.

Pirates captain Peter Njuguna revealed that it was not a walk in the park.

“Competition was very tight. The teams were very good. Reaching the final was not easy especially after starting on the wrong foot but we’re very delighted to have bounced back and emerged victorious.”

Pirates were in Group B alongside Nation FC and got their campaign off to a slow start as they drew 0-0 with Interpid FC, before shrugging off that result with a 2-0 win against Smata FC. They later saw off Nation FC 3-0 in their final preliminary match to determine the group winners.

Nation FC on the other hand had a contrasting start as they grinded out a narrow 1-0 win against Smata FC but in their second game they dispatched Intrepid FC 2-0 with consummate ease thanks to goals from Titus Mbithi and Alvin Ochieng.

However, their luck ran out in the last 16 as they lost 2-0 to FC Bamba.

“I’m proud of what the boys did considering the tournament was on short notice. We played well and I’m sure in the next edition we will be contenders. Our opposition were a bit lucky,” opined Nation FC captain Mbithi.

Pembe Flour Mills Limited were impressed with the quality of competition and revealed that some players were scouted.

“We are thankful with the way the boys gave their all in the tournament. There are plenty of opportunities for the players because scouts from the country and outside the Kenyan borders were present and we’ll reveal to them individually who have been scouted,” said Kea Boy Buhiri, head organiser.

In the individual awards category, Francis Ochola (FC Bamba) was awarded the Top Scorer award, Rashid Moyo (Pirates Boys FC) took the Best Player gong with Mastron Okoth (Samwest Blackboot FC) walking away with the Best Goalkeeper accolade.

“We’ll try our level best to continue with this tournament. This is certainly not the last. We will continue promoting soccer and we’ll also form our own team eventually in the future," added Ahmed Salim, Pembe Flour Mills Limited Director.