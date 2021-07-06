Pool

Pioneer female referee leaves rich legacy

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Football Referees Association (KFRA) president Gilbert Moore Titus Ottieno recalled Adhiambo as a brave, forthright and hardworking person, noting that she always stood for the truth in the local football scene.
  • “I would like to send my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family, the football referee fraternity and football at large in the country,” Ottieno told Nation Sport.

As the burial of veteran Fifa referee Pamela Adhiambo Ochieng draws closer, former colleagues have continued to eulogise her for helping develop Kenyan football.

