Perfect Tusker march on unscathed

Tusker's superb start to the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season has elicited talk of the brewers defending their title unbeaten.

The brewers made it six wins in a row after coming from a goal down to beat Vihiga Bullets 2-1 on Wednesday at Ruaraka Grounds.

They are now top with 18 points and also the most lethal side in the league having scored 12 goals in six matches.

Following their excellent start to the season, who will stop the brewers from winning their third consecutive title?

Can Tusker emulate Gor who won the Kenyan Premier League unbeaten in the 2015 season?

In 2015, K'Ogalo, who are blowing cold and hot this season, managed 24 wins and six draws.

Apart from leading the log, Tusker, 13-time champions are also doing well in attack with Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok leading the top scorers chart with five goals.

Bar the equaliser against Bullets, Ojok netted a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Nairobi City Stars on November 21 before netting in the 2-1 win over KCB on December 21.

The brewers started the season with 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on November 19 and beat AFC Leopards and Bidco United by a solitary goal on December 4 and 10 respectively.

Meanwhile, Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu is over the moon over his side's resilience and good performance this season.

The Sugar millers are not only keeping Tusker on toes but have also earned plaudits for their entertaining brand of football.

"The game against Bidco was a tough one but collective effort gave us the win. We are doing well and build up to our goals have been impressive. We hope to keep this momentum," said Babu.

Nzoia have a massed 16 points from seven matches and Babu insists they are not pacesetters as they have been winning their matches convincingly.

However, former Champions Gor Mahia's 1-0 loss to KCB is a setback in their quest to reclaim the league title.

Gor have amassed 10 points, two more than arch rivals AFC Leopards who beat Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal in the midweek clash.

By earning their first wins of the season, Kenya Police and Sofapaka have eased pressure on coaches Francis Baraza and David Ouma respectively.

The law enforcers hit Wazito for four while Sofapaka edged FC Talanta 1-0. Ouma was living on borrowed time at Sofapaka following a dismal start to the season.

However, Bandari coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani is a man under pressure if recent results are anything to go by.

The dockers, one of the financially stable sides in the league, are a pale shadow of themselves this season.

From six matches, Bandari have managed just five points and sit in unfamiliar 12th position in the FKF-PL log.

A shock 3-1 defeat to visiting Posta Rangers on Wednesday compounded Kimani's woes after signing big names in the transfer window.

Bandari's 2-1 triumph over Sofapaka in their opener on November 20 remains their only win in the league so far.

The dockers also recorded barren draws against Nzoia Sugar and Kenya Police on November 26 and December 12.

They lost by a solitary goal to Gor Mahia and KCB on December 4 and December 21 respectively.

They play Tusker on Sunday and a loss would leave Kimani in a precarious position.

With just two games played, bottom-placed Mathare United, Vihiga Bullets and Wazito have started soaking in goals and could turn out to be relegation fodder if the trend continues.

While both Bullets and Wazito have conceded four, the Slum Boys have soaked in five. The trio started the league late due to a tussle between the federation and the Sports Dispute Tribunal over the fate of last season's league.