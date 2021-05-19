Pepe double keeps Arsenal in hunt for Europa League
Arsenal kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League with a vital 3-1 win at Crystal Palace at Selhust Park on Wednesday.
Mikel Arteta's troubled team took the lead through Nicolas Pepe's 35th minute volley from Kieran Tierney's cross.
In Roy Hodgson's last home match as Palace boss, Christian Benteke equalised with a header from Andros Townsend's 62nd minute free-kick.
But Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli tapped in Martin Odegaard's cross in stoppage-time before Pepe struck again with virtually the last kick.
With their season finale against Brighton to come, Arsenal sit one point behind Tottenham in ninth place.