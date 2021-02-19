Pep Guardiola eyes new heights with peerless Man City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Phil Foden during their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Rui Vieira | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • When the final whistle blew on Manchester City's 17th successive victory in all competitions, Pep Guardiola was one step closer to the most impressive feat of his five years in the Premier League
  • Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield will pose an intriguing test of sixth-placed Liverpool's mettle
  • Thomas Tuchel is enjoying a blissful honeymoon period as Chelsea's manager prepares to take his team to misfiring Southampton looking for a sixth consecutive victory


