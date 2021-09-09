Pele says he is doing well after surgery

Brazilian former football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka "Pele", holds an autographed football during a press conference about the Banco Santander scholarships at the Universidad Anahuac in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, Mexico on May 19, 2014.

Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The hospital treating him said Monday the former footballer was recovering in an intensive care unit. In an update Wednesday the hospital did not say if he was still in that unit
  • The tumor was detected during routine tests, according to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has undergone treatment since August 31
  • The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.