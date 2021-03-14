Pele congratulates hat-trick hero Ronaldo for 'breaking my record'

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo shoots during their Italian Serie A match against Cagliari on March 14, 2021 at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari.
 

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Brazilian great Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram to his 5.8 million followers: "Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. 
  • "I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone. 
  • "My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."

