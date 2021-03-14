Pele congratulates hat-trick hero Ronaldo for 'breaking my record'
Milan
Pele on Sunday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for 'breaking his record' of goals scored in official matches.
Portuguese star Ronaldo hit a hat-trick for Juventus in a 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari to bring his total to 770 goals.
The 36-year-old took to Instagram to tell his 270 million followers he could now claim the record, having matched Pele's 767 on March 2.
"I'm filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the World's goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira," Ronaldo wrote.
Brazilian great Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram to his 5.8 million followers: "Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches.
"I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone.
"My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."