Peerless Nation FC win SJAK football tourney

Nation FC are the winners of the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya five -a-side football tournament that was held at the Galleria Mall, Nairobi on Saturday.

Nation FC defeated SuperSport 3-2 in the final.

Fan-favourite Yasmin Khalid, Eric Musungu and Titus Mbithi were on target for Nation, while Janet Ongendo and Veran Mukanda scored for SuperSport.

Nation FC'S Eric Musungu (left) vies for the ball with Anthony Irungu of BBC during the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya(SJAK) Inter-Media football tournament at Galleria on July 1, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

With the win, Nation FC bagged Sh50,000 while SuperSport pocketed Sh30,000 as CGTN went home with Sh20,000 after finishing third.

Nations FC, who had been grouped in a tough Pool C, overwhelmed perennial rivals Standard Group 7-0 in one of the semi-finals while SuperSport beat CGTN 3-2 in the other last four encounter.

Nation FC captain Mbithi said the victory was a morale booster ahead of their match against NFT Autoports Freight in the Corporate League on Sunday.

"The pool was tough but I'm happy we conquered. We thank the Nation Media Group management for the overwhelming support and we can only hope for the best," said Mbithi.

In the third place play-offs, CGTN recovered from the loss against Super Sport to defeat Standard 5-0 in the third place play-off.

The event, which coincided with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Day, brought together various media houses including KBC, Royal Media Services, Standard Group, Radio Africa Group, BBC, Athletics News, Media Max, KASS and Mozzart Sport.

LaLiga, KCB, DStv and Safari Premium Drink were the sponsors of the tournament.

"This is more than we expected and really I'm happy that the event was successful. We hope to make it bigger and better. We thought it was just one of the many events we have hosted but it turned out to be competitive which was a good thing," said LaLiga delegate Alvaro Abreu.

Former Football Kenya Federation(FKF) president Sam Nyamweya, who was the chief guest, called on sponsors to support SJAK.