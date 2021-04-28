Pay Sh10,000 or go to jail, court orders football-mad fans

Some of the football fans when they appeared before the Kitale Law Courts on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He further said that they will keep on with the surveillance to ensure residents who don't follow the measures are brought to book.
  • The other semi-final of the competition is scheduled for Wednesday night, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France for the first leg.

Kitale Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Moureen Kesse on Wednesday fined some 106 football fans arrested for flouting the Covid-19 containment measures Sh10,000 each or risk going to jail for two month months.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Lungaho rues errors as Kenya Prisons locked out

  2. Gor Mahia duo deny leaving club

  3. Spotify CEO 'very serious' about Arsenal takeover bid

  4. Kenyan relay team lands in Poland ahead of weekend event

  5. Study: Physical activity reduces risk of getting Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.