'Pay for your own Covid tests' Hertha Berlin tell unvaccinated players

Hetha Berlin

Hertha Berlin are to insist players and backroom staff who refuse to be vaccinated pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future, the Bundesliga club confirmed on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Under German Football League (DFL) rules, players must have a PCR test twice a week, but Hertha have their personnel tested six times every week.

Berlin, Germany

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.