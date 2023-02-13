Patrick Odhiambo named new Kakamega Homeboyz coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz Monday named Patrick Odhiambo as the new coach.

Odhiambo, who is making a comeback to the club he served as an assistant coach, replaces former Kenyan international John Baraza who was fired last Thursday.

Odhiambo will be assisted by former Bandari and Nzoia Sugar coach Ibrahim Shikanda.

Immediate Wazito coach Jeffers Odongo was also appointed the assistant coach and club trainer.

Experienced coach Edward Manoah retained his role as Technical Director, while John Waw is the new goalkeeper coach taking over from David Juma.

Odhiambo and his technical bench were unveiled at Bukhungu Stadium on Monday morning in an event graced by the club Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula.

"We have faith that this technical bench will see a turn around in the club results so that we can challenge for the league title," said Shimanyula.

"They have done well in their previous destinations and have faith that this team will deliver in its mandate," he added.

Odhiambo briefly served as Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach at the start of the 2020/21 season then left in May 2021 for Tanzanian Premier League (TPL) side Biashara United.

He left Biashara United in January 2022 and joined Prisons FC in July.

He was fired by Prisons FC last month.

Odhiambo served as Steven Polack's assistant at Gor Mahia in the 2019/20 season.

Other teams he has previously coached are Western Stima, Agro Chemicals, Muhoroni Youth, Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar.

Shikanda on the other hand was fired by Nzoia Sugar in January last year. He has previously coached Nairobi Stima.