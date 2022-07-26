Why 'truant' Matasi wants to leave champions Tusker

“I will not join Tusker training. This is my life,” vowed Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi Tuesday amidst a tussle between his club and Kenya Police over his services.

The 34 -year-old goalkeeper Tuesday revealed to Nation Sport that he has received an appointed letter from the Police Service, but the Brewers are reluctant to let him go.

Matasi’s contract with Tusker lapses in August next year but he is hell-bent on leaving Ruaraka

He said that he is pushing for Tusker to release him unconditionally because at his age, he only has a few years before retirement and was looking forward to life after football as a police officer.

“My contract ends on August 31 next year but this is an employment I have got. Why should my club insist on me buying out my contract yet I’m set to join the National Police Service and not Kenya Police football club,” he added, while vowing that he wouldn’t attend any training session to force his move to Police.

The Brewers began their new season training two weeks ago. Kenya Police Chief Executive Officer Chris Mmbwanga, said that it was Matasi's personal decision to join the Police Service.

“I have three good goalkeepers and Matasi is also a good player. However, the decision to join the service is his. The issue of him moving rests with his club but as a team we have always envisioned life after football for our players and that is why we give them jobs. We don’t use a lot of money to sign them as many think,” said Mmbwanga.

Matasi rejoined Tusker in August last year on a two-year contract after being released by St George Club of Ethiopia.

He had initially left the club in 2018 for Ethiopia after staying with them for just six months. He has previously featured for Posta Rangers.

Matasi has been part of the Harambee Stars squad this past decade and was their number one goalkeeper during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.