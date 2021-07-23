Harambee Stars ace leaves Ethiopian giants

Kenyan international custodian Patrick Matasi has parted ways with St George's of Ethiopia after four years.

Matasi announced his departure from the Ethiopian giants via Facebook on Friday, thanking the club for giving him a platform to further his career.

"Time has come for me to say goodbye to the club that I so loyally served. I leave Ethiopia with more experience, not just in the game but in life in general," said Matasi also marveling at the 22 cleansheets he kept in 41 matches.

"Special thanks to all the fans and my team mates for immense support and all the best in future," he added.

Matasi joined St George's from 11-time Kenyan champions Tusker in October 2018. He had only stayed at Ruaraka for six months after joining them from Posta Rangers.

Matasi and four other family members, who include his wife and son, were involved in a grisly road accident on June 1 in Lessoss area, along the busy Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

On June 25, his international teammate Michael Olunga and betting firm Odibets jointly cleared the hospital bill amounting to Sh429,000.

After full recovery, Matasi is expected to announce his next move though he has been linked with a return to Tusker.

Matasi has emerged as a key player for Harambee Stars and played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.