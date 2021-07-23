Harambee Stars ace leaves Ethiopian giants

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Matasi announced his departure from the Ethiopian giants via Facebook on Friday, thanking the club for giving him a platform to further his career
  • Matasi joined St George's from 11-time Kenyan champions Tusker in October 2018
  • Matasi is expected to announce his next move soon though he has been linked with a return to Tusker

Kenyan international custodian Patrick Matasi has parted ways with St George's of Ethiopia after four years. 

