Patrice Motsepe elected new Caf president

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe the South African candidate to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) addresses the media during a press conference delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg on February 25, 2021. Motsepe is running against three other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.


Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A plan brokered by Fifa made Motsepe the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad

  • Caf are banking on Motsepe, a fan of Spanish giants Barcelona, using his business connections across Africa to woo new sponsors.

  • France-based oil and gas giant Total are the main financial backers, but details of the eight-year deal that began in 2016 have never been disclosed.

Rabat, Morocco

