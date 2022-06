In an exclusive interview with Daily Nation’s Samuel Gacharira, Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu explains why he opted to go to USA in a bid to regain his confidence and fall back in love with playing football. An Afcon tournament he wasn’t meant to play in finally proved to be the breakthrough to Europe and now he is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Atalanta. Here is Part 2 of the two-day series.