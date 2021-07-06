Paqueta sends Brazil past Peru into Copa America final

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta (second right) celebrates with Neymar after scoring against Peru during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America tournament semi-final match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2021.
MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Brazil totally dominated the first half at the empty Nilton Santos stadium in Rio but had to survive some nervous moments after the break before securing a spot in the final.
  • They opened up Peru on eight minutes as Paqueta's pass sent Richarlison in behind the defense, but after beating goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to the ball, the forward tried to pull it back to Neymar who blazed high and wide under pressure.

Rio de Janeiro

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.