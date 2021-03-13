Palace's Zaha becomes first EPL player not to take the knee

Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha (centre) stands as players 'take the knee' ahead of the English Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Mike Hewitt | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ivory Coast international Zaha stood tall while the rest of his Palace team-mates and their opponents kneeled just before kick-off at Selhurst Park.
  • Zaha joins Championship clubs Millwall, Derby, Bournemouth and Brentford in no longer taking part in kneeling before matches.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.