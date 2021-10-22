Outplayed, outscored: Zamalek knock Tusker out of Champions League

Zamalek

Zamalek's Egyptian international Hamza Mathlouthi vies for the ball with Tusker's Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua during their Caf Champions League first round, second leg match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the first leg staged last Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, the Egyptian giants beat Tusker by a solitary goal that was scored by Bencharki.
  • As a result of the loss, Tusker dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs where they will be paired with one of the winners of the ongoing first round.

Tusker on Friday night crashed out of the 2021/22 Caf Champions League after losing 4-0 to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the return leg of the competition’s first round at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.