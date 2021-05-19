Ouna off to wrong start as KCB cut Tusker's lead to a point

KCB's Vincent Wasambo (left) celebrates his goal with teammate Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds on May 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
  • Just 10 minutes into the pitch, Otanga got the lead for the bankers after unleashing powerful shot which the Mathare keeper couldn't keep out.
  • Despite a late onslaught from Mathare United, KCB held on to claim the vital win.

New Mathare United tactician Frank Ouna got a rude welcome as his team suffered a 2-1 loss to title chasing KCB in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds Wednesday.

