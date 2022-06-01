Otanga, Miheso in neck-to-neck battle for Golden Boot

Kenya Police winger Clifton Miheso is optimistic that he will beat KCB forward Derrick Otanga in the Golden Boot race as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) enters its penultimate round of matches.

Miheso, who scored two goals in their 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds over the weekend, has 14 goals, one shy of Otanga who tops the scoring charts.

Otanga, who has been in superb form this season despite KCB’s poor run, didn’t get a goal over the weekend as the bankers lost by a solitary goal to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Related Everton midfielder on holiday in Mombasa Football

However, Miheso is confident that he can add to this tally when they host relegation candidates Vihiga Bullets this weekend and title chasing Bandari away in their last two matches.

“I’m up for the Golden Boot fight and I will fight to score so as to win this prestigious prize. As a team, we have struggled this season and the Golden Boot will ensure we have something to celebrate,” said Miheso.

The 29-year-old winger says he would have scored many goals this season, but sometimes being played out of position has minimised his chances.

“I don’t want to blame the technical bench, but when I was deployed as a false nine, I scored many goals because I didn’t have to fall back and help in defending. However, as a player, I have to follow instructions because even if another player scores, it is the team that benefits,” said Miheso.

Since his appointment as the team’s head coach in March this year, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has always deployed Elvis Rupia and Clinton Kinanga in the central striking position with Miheso relegated to the flank.

However, it will be a tall order for either Miheso and Otanga to hit the 24 goal mark attained by former Kariobangi Sharks striker Eric Kapaito, who is currently plying his trade in Ethiopia.

Otanga has only one game to add to his goal tally when the bankers clash with Bidco United in their final game of the season.