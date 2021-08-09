'Your days are numbered!' Orengo, Kenneth tell off Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa fined both clubs a total of Sh10 million and docked them three points each after they failed to honour their league match two weeks ago
  • Orengo urged the two clubs to stay put and not honour the fines as the issue is now in their hands
  • Kenneth jokingly said Mwendwa can even be handled by Jaro Soja and Gor fans on the streets


The fight between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa on one hand and Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards on the other, took a dramatic turn over the weekend after politicians vowed to remove him from office. 

