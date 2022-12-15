Opera offers fans Sh37mn in prizes in World Cup campaign

We may have the third-place play-off and final still to come, but the Qatar World Cup has already delivered buckets of excitement.

From Saudi Arabia's historic win over Argentina to Cameroon’s stunning victory over Brazil – and capped off by Morocco gritty win over Ronaldo’s Portugal last weekend to become the first African nation to reach the semi-final – fans have been treated to a feast of football upsets by Africa’s finest footballers.

But the fun doesn't end there. This is Opera's fourth World Cup since entering into the African market, and the data-saving browser Opera Mini is ensuring its 100+ million users can be winners too through its “Shake and Win" campaign.

We’re announcing Shake and Win, a contest enabling fans in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa & Ghana to win smartphones, cash & more out of our $300.000 prize pool. How? Go to your Opera Mini app!🎁Learn more: https://t.co/ik38NgQmng pic.twitter.com/4DZ5Bc9iX1 — Opera (@opera) November 30, 2022

With over Sh36,915,000 in prizes up for grabs – including airtime by popular providers (including MTN, Safaricom, Airtel, and AirtelTigo and many more), cash prizes, and brand-new phones – the in-app game gives the opportunity for every football fan to be part of the winning team.

For a chance to win, one is required to download or open their Opera Mini browser to access the new football-related features and games.

Playing is easy – one can access the campaign page from either Opera Mini, Opera for Android or Apex Football via the floating button on the start page, or by visiting the official website.

Once on the page, “shake” your smartphone for a chance to either win immediate daily prizes or to get a chance of collecting a “puzzle piece”.

Each piece collected the player one step closer to a major prize. If you get six pieces, you win a smartphone or cash prize.

On top of “Shake and Win”, dedicated football fanatics can also play with the “Predictor” game to test their football knowledge and predict the score of World Cup games for even more chances to win.

This game can be accessed through designated sections within Opera Mini and Apex Football. Through the landing page, fans are invited to enter their predictions. If they can enter each score with 100 per cent accuracy, they are eligible to win up to Sh1.2 million every round.

Opera’s Executive Vice President Mobile Jørgen Arnesen said: “It is time to celebrate the biggest football feast of 2022. We know a big part of our user base loves football, so we’ve taken a fresh approach to celebrating with them by providing live scores at their fingertips, and allowing users to win valuable prizes simply by shaking their phone.”