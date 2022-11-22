Opera launches Shake and Win World Cup campaign

Global web innovator, Opera has launched a “Shake and Win” campaign which offers its users across Africa the chance to win over Sh36 million ($300,000) in prizes during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

In a statement, the company said it has updated its popular Opera Mini browser with new football related features and games for the purpose of awarding football fans during this World Cup period.

Users can access the Shake and Win campaign page from either Opera Mini, Opera for Android or Apex football via the floating button on the start page or through visiting the official website.

From there, they are invited to shake their phones for a puzzle piece in-order to win one of the major prizes or an immediate prize.

To win one of the major prizes such as a brand-new phone, users must collect six individual puzzle pieces to complete their prize puzzle.

Cash and airtime by popular providers including Safaricom and Airtel are the other prizes users will win.

“It is again time to celebrate the biggest football feast of 2022. We know a big part of our user base loves football, so we’ve taken a multi-faceted approach to celebrating with them by providing live scores at their fingertips, and allowing users to win valuable prizes simply by shaking their phone,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

The company said that it has also updated the Opera Mini browser to display live scores for every match so that users don’t miss a single goal.

It has also created a predictor game that offers further prizes for those who are ready to test their football knowledge by correctly entering the scores for group stage matches.

Users can access the predictor game through designated sections within Opera Mini and Apex Football. Once at the landing page, users are invited to enter their predictions for six selected group stage matches.

If one predicts each score correctly, he or she is eligible to win up to Sh1.2 million ($10,000) every round.