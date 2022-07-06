Opening round matches of Elijah Lidonde Cup moved

The opening round of matches in the Elijah Lidonde Memorial Cup will now be staged at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday, the tournament organisers have confirmed.

Matches of this four-team tournament had originally been slated for the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town, but Alexander Muteshi, the four-team tournament's patron, Wednesday confirmed logistical concerns led to the switch.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides AFC Leopards, coach-less Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga Bullets have confirmed participation in this two-day tournament which will be played in honor of the Lidonde, a former Harambee Stars player and coach.

"Bukhungu is booked for another event on Saturday so we will move our day's events to Mumias then revert to Bukhungu for the finals on Sunday," said Muteshi.

He spoke at an event in a Nairobi hotel where Twaha Mbarak, a seasoned football administrator and Mombasa-based businessman donated 50 balls to the competing teams.

"This is a noble gesture aimed at recognizing the players who worked hard to place Kenya on the football map and I am glad to be part of it. Kenyan football is going through some challenges and our hope is that the authorities are doing everything to ensure our ban by Fifa is lifted as soon as possible," said Mbarak.

The tournament will be played in a knockout format from the semi-final, to third and fourth-play offs, and then the final.

The winning team will pocket Sh1 million, with the second, third and fourth-placed teams pocketing Sh500,000, Sh400,000, and Sh250,000 respectively.