Ondula tasked with rekindling Kisumu All Stars promotion hopes

Kibera Black Stars forward Ivan Wava (left) vies for the ball with Kisumu All Stars defender Fredrick Odongo during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former Bondo United coach George Ondula has been appointed to replace Salim Babu who left the Kisumu based club to join Nzoia Sugar
  • Ondula, who was appointed on Wednesday has been tasked with turning around results at the former Premier League side and revive their promotion bid
  • Club CEO Nicholas Ochieng' confirmed Ondula's arrival, adding that they have not made any further changes to the technical bench


National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All Stars will be under a new coach on Saturday when they take on bottom-placed Mwatate United in Kisumu.

