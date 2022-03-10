Ondula tasked with rekindling Kisumu All Stars promotion hopes

National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All Stars will be under a new coach on Saturday when they take on bottom-placed Mwatate United in Kisumu.

Former Bondo United coach George Ondula has been appointed to replace Salim Babu who left the Kisumu based club to join Nzoia Sugar.

Ondula, who was appointed on Wednesday has been tasked with turning around results at the former Premier League side and revive their promotion bid.

Ondula watched as his charges trounced Nyamira Eagles 4-0 in a friendly match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday.

During the unveiling at Moi Stadium, club Chief Executive (CEO), Nicholas Ochieng' confirmed Ondula's arrival, adding that they have not made any further changes to the technical bench.

“We have unveiled George Ondula as the new coach to replace Babu who left last month to join Nzoia. The FKF instructor brings in a new wealth of experience to the team as he steps up to help us achieve our goal,” read the club statement signed by Ochieng'.

When Babu left, the club appointed Evans Oketch to step in as an interim coach as they continued shopping for a replacement.

“Ondula is an experienced coach and we believe his arrival will impact our club positively as we push to achieve our set goals. We have full confidence in him and we expect that the team will start getting positive results,” added Ochieng'.

All Stars are currently ranked 12th with 19 points drawn from four wins, seven draws and four loses, 11 behind leaders APS Bomet who have amassed 30 points.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm)

Saturday

Gusii v Shabana

Fortune Sacco v Zoo Kericho

Kibera Black Stars v APS Bomet

Vihiga United v Silibwet

Kisumu All Stars v Mwatate United

SS Assad v Dandora Love