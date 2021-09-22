On guard: Police ready to defend honour

Newly promoted Kenya Police FC are not in any rush to sign new players, but will instead depend on their tried and trusted squad in the new season in Kenya’s top flight football.

Police will play their first match in the 2021/22 season away to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

Police FC CEO, Chris Mmbwanga said they will also retain their technical bench led by the experienced John “Bobby” Ogolla as head coach and team manager George Maelo.

“We have not time to look for players but we have a team ready to play in the top league and try to its own,” said the former Nakuru Police striker.

Their top scorer Samuel Ndung’u was the second highest goal scorer in the National Super League (NSL) with 15 goals, behind Golden Boot winner Cornelius Juma of Mwatate United who netted 16. Police were also the second most prolific scoring team in the NSL last season with 57 goals.

They also conceded the second least amount of goals, 33, and are expected to give opposing front runners in the Premiership a hard time. That mean Police defence is marshalled by their tough tackling captain David Okiki, Faustine Ojiambo, Steve Baraza and Benard Omondi.

The law enforcers also have an excellent goalkeeper in the name of Reuben Juma.

The midfield combination of ball distributor Soita Silachi, Erick Kipkirui and Kelvin Omondi was among the most entertaining in the NSL and they will be keen to measure themselves against the elite of Kenyan football.

At the point end of Ogolla’s preferred 4-3-3 formation is the lethal Ndung’u ably supported by Clinton Kinanga and Kelvin Mwaura.

Police, who finished third in the NSL, edged Vihiga United 2-1 on aggregate in their two-leg promotion play-off.

They join NSL champions FC Talanta and second placed Vihiga Bullets as they promoted sides to this seasons Premier League.

Working hard

Mmbwanga thanked the playing unit for working hard to earn the promotion.

He also hailed the team’s administration led by Senior Assistant Inspector General Gideon Nyale Manga and Senior Superintendent Zipporah Mboroki for their commitment to the team.

He announced that the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai will Thursday join players for lunch in Nairobi.

“We now want to engage serious sponsors.