On guard: Police ready to defend honour

Kenya Police

Kenya Police players pose for a team photo ahead of their FKF play-off second leg match against Vihiga United at Utalii Sports in Ruaraka on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police will play their first match in the 2021/22 season away to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday
  • Police FC CEO, Chris Mmbwanga said they will also retain their technical bench led by the experienced John “Bobby” Ogolla as head coach and team manager George Maelo
  • Police, who finished third in the NSL, edged Vihiga United 2-1 on aggregate in their two-leg promotion play-off

Newly promoted Kenya Police FC are not in any rush to sign new players, but will instead depend on their tried and trusted squad in the new season in Kenya’s top flight football.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.