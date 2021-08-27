On-form Marafiki eye JKUAT scalp

  • The Nyeri-based side joined FKF Eastern Zone Division Two league this season and are currently ranked fifth with 25 points from 16 matches
  • At Thika Cloth Mills grounds, Nyeri’s Rware FC will face their hosts Thika Cloth Mills FC while Dagorretti Lions welcome JYSA at Dagorretti High School grounds
  • At Strathmore University complex, Shofco FC will host Spitfire while Green Berets take on Nyahururu All-Stars at the BTL grounds on Saturday

Marafiki FC will be looking to extend their winning streak on Sunday when they host Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in a National Division Two league match at Kinunga Stadium.

