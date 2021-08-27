On-form Marafiki eye JKUAT scalp

Marafiki FC will be looking to extend their winning streak on Sunday when they host Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in a National Division Two league match at Kinunga Stadium.

The Nyeri-based side joined FKF Eastern Zone Division Two league this season and are currently ranked fifth with 25 points from 16 matches. They have won all three matches played in the second half of the season against Spitfire, Dagoretti Lions and leaders Kahawa United.

On the other hand, JKUAT have 22 points in as many matches.

Meanwhile, Uweza FC will host Kahawa United at Toi Primary in Kibra, Nairobi County. Only three points separate the two teams with Kahawa top on 31 points.

At Thika Cloth Mills grounds, Nyeri’s Rware FC will face their hosts Thika Cloth Mills FC while Dagorretti Lions welcome JYSA at Dagorretti High School grounds.

At Strathmore University complex, Shofco FC will host Spitfire while Green Berets take on Nyahururu All-Stars at the BTL grounds on Saturday.