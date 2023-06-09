OMG! 6 seconds with the Uefa Champions League trophy

In Istanbul

At some point Saturday night and possibly early Sunday morning the coveted Champions League trophy will be hoisted high by either Manchester City or Inter Milan.

I can reveal I was millimetres away from touching the trophy long before the Cityzens or Nerazzuri eventually do it after the final.

I am in Istanbul courtesy of Turkish Airlines, the official Champions League Global sponsor and I spent exactly six seconds next to the trophy at the Champions festival at the Yenikapi Park in Istanbul, almost 30km away from the Ataturk stadium, venue for the titanic clash.

Inter have won it thrice while City are yet to taste European glory.

I must admit I was tempted to touch it but reason and self-discipline prevailed. There was also that issue of the menacingly looking officials who were keenly monitoring each and every person privileged enough to take a snap with Europe’s most prized club trophy.

I was impressed by the level of order on display as fans waited patiently to capture that special moment next to the 74cm and 7.5kg silverware. I waited approximately 35 minutes and within the blink of an eye it was done.

The organisers also had a manual counter that was tallying the number of fans sharing a moment with the trophy. It stood at 780 by the time I left the raised platform that hosted the artefact.

Two Kenyan students with South Sudanese roots were part of the hundreds who turned up. They relished their moment with the trophy and as passionate City supporters they are confident their season treble is within reach.

The two are also musicians and prefer being referred to by their performance names.

“Seeing the trophy I couldn’t believe it. Being a Manchester city fan, we always wanted it, but being able to see it live besides me is unreal,” said Shasha Mir (not his real name) a second year electrical engineering student.

Mir’s friend Not Didi (not his real name) who is also a second year at Isik University studying computer engineering said he was overly excited to see the trophy.

”Nimeona hii trophy lakini sijaamini (I cannot believe I have seen the trophy.)”

I also met Briton Adam Fogo an ardent Manchester City fan who travelled from the United Kingdom with his father to watch the final. The two attended the FA Cup Manchester derby a week ago and he was confident City’s form will be Milan’s undoing.

“We are season ticket holders at the Etihad. We are there week-in week-out. We were at the FA Cup final watching City vs United. We absolutely battered United in Wembley, You couldn’t hear anything from United. We are here in Istanbul. We leave on Monday after the final. This is history in the making,“ said Fogo.