Omala strikes late on as Gor Mahia rally to hold Ulinzi

Gor Mahia battled to a 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Stars in a pre-season friendly match at the Ulinzi Complex Stadium in Nairobi.

The pre-season friendly game was played behind closed doors as both teams gear up or the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League set to start next month.

In another friendly on Saturday morning, Kenya Police thrashed fellow FKF-PL side Posta Rangers 5-1 at the Kenya Technical Training College in Gigiri.

At the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Benson Omala scored at the death to help K’Ogalo to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Soldiers.

Omala had given Gor Mahia the lead in the 20th minute with a low shot which beat veteran Ulinzi custodian James Saruni.

However, Enosh Ochieng equalised five minutes later after Gor Mahia defenders failed to clear a loose ball.

Ochieng’ ompleted his brace four minutes to the break after tapping in a floated cross from the right past Gor Mahia’s goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

At KTTC, Duke Abuya bagged a brace while Baraka Badi, Francis Kahata and David Simiyu were also on the scoresheet in the emphatic win over the mailmen.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinistry praised his side for fighting to the last minute saying the game was so competitive and no one would have thought it was a friendly.

“Even though it was a friendly match, I must say it was a fierce contest. I loved the fighting mentality which led us to score an equaliser in the dying minutes. I anticipate such kind of matches,” said the 37-year-old North Irishman.

Ulinzi coach Bernard Mwalala was also elated by how they dominated the game but blamed lackluster defending for the last minute equaliser by Gor.

“I think we attacked well and replied early when we were chasing the game. I have noted a few areas to work on and I’m happy with the way we played, though poor defending cost us late in the game,” said Mwalala, also a former Kenyan international.