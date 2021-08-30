Olympiakos defender Semedo arrested over rape allegation

Ruben Semedo

Olympiakos's Portuguese football player Ruben Semedo (centre) escorted by plainclothes policemen leaves a hearing before an Athens public prosecutor, in Athens, on August 30, 2021 on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl. The 27-year-old central defender was arrested on August 29 after the girl told police that he, and a 40-year-old foreign national who is still being sought, had lured her back to his house and raped her.

Photo credit: Louisa Gouliamaki | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He joined Piraeus-based Olympiakos two years ago on a four-year contract from Spanish club Villarreal.
  • He left Villarreal after being convicted of attempted murder for which he was given a five-year jail term but he avoided going to prison in exchange for an eight-year ban on entering Spanish territory under an agreement struck in 2020. He was also fined 46,000 euros ($54,300).

Athens

