Olunga stars as Al Duhail open Champs League campaign with win

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail kicked off their 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (West Region) campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Al Shorta from Iraq 2-0 in a Group "C" tie at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Kenya centre-forward was the architect of the first goal as his powerful shot in the 35th minute was deflected by Hussam Kadhim into his own net to give the Qatari side a 1-0 first half advantage.

Sabri Lamouchi's men went 2-0 up seven minutes after the break after Belgian-Brazilian Edmilson Junior half-volleyed from inside the box.

The 2020 J League Player of the Year, who is playing in the AFC Champions League for the first time, was substituted in the 75th minute with Ghanaian-born Qatari Mohamed Muntari filling his place.

Al Duhail, who got eliminated from the same tournament at group stage last season, will meet Al Ahli Saudi in their next fixture on Sunday at the same centralised location due to the coronavirus pandemic.