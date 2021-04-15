Olunga stars as Al Duhail open Champs League campaign with win

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga celebrates the opening goal during their AFC Champions League (West Region) Group C match against Al Shorta from Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 15, 2021.

By Geoffrey Anene

  • Iranian side Esteghlal is also in this pool. Al Ahli Saudi and Esteghlal are scheduled to clash later on Thursday.

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail kicked off their 2021 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League (West Region) campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Al Shorta from Iraq 2-0 in a Group "C" tie at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

