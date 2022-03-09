Olunga set to win Golden Boot as Qatar Stars League ends

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is expected to bag the Golden Boot accolade as the 2021-22 Qatar Stars League (QSL) comes to and end Friday

The Al Duhail striker, who leads the scoring charts with 24 goals, will look to add to his tally in their final match of the season against Al Ahli Doha at the Al Gharafa Stadium Thursday.

His closest challenger, Andre Ayew has netted 15 goals for newly-crowned champions Al Sadd, who will finish the season with a date against visitors Al Wakrah on Friday.

To deny Olunga the Golden Boot, Ghanaian captain Ayew will need to beat the record for the most goals scored in a single match (seven) held by Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah since 2018.

Olunga managed six goals in the 12-team league last season after joining Al Duhail in January 2021 from Japan’s topflight league side Kashiwa Reysol.

He had won the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards after scoring 28 goals.

Coach Luis Castro’s charges are already assured of a second-place finish. They have 46 points from 21 matches.

The Red Knights held Al Sadd 1-1 in Week 20 before dismantling Umm Salal 6-1 with goals from Olunga, Sultan Al-Brake, Edmilson Junior, Rashid Abdulla and two from Abdeirahman Moustafa in Week 21.

Al Duhail have 14 victories, three draws and four defeats, while Al Ahli are seventh on 24 points (five victories, nine draws and seven defeats).

Olunga was on target once when Al Duhail thrashed Al Ahli 6-0 in the first leg on December 29 last year.

Olunga, who emerged last season’s top scorer in Asian Champions League with nine goals, and has won the QSL Player of the month for October/November this season, has scored six goals in the last three matches against Al Ahli.

“Our match against Al-Ahli will be different. There will be a change in the squad for some players and there are new players that will participate in this match. There are also the young players and players returning from injury, and I cannot state the number of minutes each player will play.

We will play the match to win against Al-Ahli which also wants to win and improve its position. The league is over for us and the result will not change our position but we want to win,” coach Castro told Al Duhail’s website.