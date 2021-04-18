Olunga scores first Asian Champions League goal

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Al Ahli Saudi during their Asian Champions League match at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on April 18, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail SC

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Red Knights dominated every department, registering 29 attempts (eight on target) against Al Ahli's eight (two on target).
  • Olunga was withdrawn in the 84th minute with midfielder Luiz Ceara taking his place.

Michael Olunga scored his first Asian Champions League goal as Al Duhail were forced to a 1-1 draw against hosts Al Ahli Saudi in their second match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday.

