Olunga scores first Asian Champions League goal

Michael Olunga scored his first Asian Champions League goal as Al Duhail were forced to a 1-1 draw against hosts Al Ahli Saudi in their second match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the Kenyan centre-forward gave the Qatari giants the lead in the 53rd minute. He superbly finished off a cross from Belgian Edmilson Junior from the right with his weaker right foot.

However, Olunga and co. were denied maximum points as Al Ahli equalised in added time through Omar Al Somah from a Motaz Hawsawi assist.

Michael Olunga's statistics against Al Ahli Saudi. sofascore.com|

Al Duhail top Group C with four points from two matches. Esteghlal occupies second place. The Iranians mauled Al Ahli 5-2 on the first day. Esteghlal face Al Shorta later on Sunday.

Al Duhail will play Esteghlal next on April 21 at the same centralised location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buoyed by the 2-0 win against Iraqi side Al Shorta in their opening Group "C" game on April 15, the Sabri Lamouchi-coached side looked the hungrier of the two sides.

The Red Knights dominated every department, registering 29 attempts (eight on target) against Al Ahli's eight (two on target).