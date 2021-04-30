Olunga scores again but Al Duhail exit after Ahli Saudi draw

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail missed out on a ticket to the round of 16 in 2021 Asian Champions League and the prize money of Sh10.8 million that come with it after drawing 1-1 with hosts Al Ahli Saudi on Friday night.

The Kenyan centre-forward scored his ninth goal of the campaign from a delightful free-kick on 61 minutes, but it was cancelled out by substitute Haitham Asiri 12 minutes later. Asiri had been on the pitch four minutes after coming on for Salman Al-Moasher.

Al Duhail, who have thrown the lead three times in 1-1 draws against Al Ahli Saudi on April 18 and April 30 and 2-2 against Esteghlal on April 24 as well as in the 2-1 loss against Al Shorta, finished second with nine points Group "C" of the West Region.

Esteghlal (Iran) defeated Al Shorta (Iraq) 1-0 in the early kick-off to top the group on 11 points.

It means Esteghlal bags the automatic ticket as group winners alongside other group winners Istikol (A), Sharjah (B), Al Nassr (D) and Persepolis (E). Three best runners up from the five groups also proceed to the pre-quarterfinal stage.

At the moment, the best ranked sides are Al Wahda from Group "E" (13 points) followed by Tractor (Group B, 10 points) and Al Hilal (A) and Al Sadd (D) who are tied on 10 points.

Despite picking one point from the Al Ahli Saudi match, Al Duhail looked second-best, especially in the first half where they were dominated in all facets of play.

They started the second half strongly and managed to go in front from a well-placed free-kick.

Issues of losing focus which coach Sabri Lamouchi had talked about in a pre-match conference and urged his players to improve on, crept in leading to the equaliser.

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Olunga still tops the list of scorers with nine goals. He has netted in all the six matches. He is four goals ahead of Cheick Diabate from Esteghlal whose penalty was enough to sink Al Shorta.