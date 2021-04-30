Olunga scores again but Al Duhail exit after Ahli Saudi draw

Michael Olunga

Duhail's forward Michael Olunga (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during the AFC Champions League group C match between Saudi's Al-Ahli and Qatar's Al-Duhail on April 18, 2021, at the King Abdullah sport city stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan centre-forward scored his ninth goal of the campaign from a delightful free-kick on 61 minutes, but it was cancelled out by substitute Haitham Asiri 12 minutes later.
  • Asiri had been on the pitch four minutes after coming on for Salman Al-Moasher.

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail missed out on a ticket to the round of 16 in 2021 Asian Champions League and the prize money of Sh10.8 million that come with it after drawing 1-1 with hosts Al Ahli Saudi on Friday night.

