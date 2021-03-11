Olunga scores again as Al Duhail see-off Al Sailiya

Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against  Al Rayyan during their Qatar Stars League match at Al Duhail Stadium on Febraury 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail SC

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Olunga, who has now netted a goal each in the last three fixtures, gave the deposed champions the lead in the 19th minute.

Kenya's Michael 'Engineer' Olunga scored a penalty at Al Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League as Al Duhail recorded their third straight 2-0 victory in all competitions on Thursday.

