Olunga’s penalty hands 10-man Al Duhail victory

  • League leaders Al Sadd will play their round seven match on Tuesday when they visit Umm Salal. Al Duhail remain in second place with 18 points, same as Al Sadd who won all their first six matches prior to Monday's clash.
  • Al Shamal is rooted at the bottom of the 12-team league with four points from their seven outings.
  • Al Duhail will host Qatar SC on October 30 and Xavier Hernandez’s Al Sadd on November 3 before the Fifa international break. 

Michael Olunga scored from the spot as 10-man Al Duhail returned to winning ways by beating hosts Al Shamal 1-0 in round seven of the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League on Monday.

