Olunga's Al Duhail storm Amir Cup semis

Kenyan captain Michael Olunga is two matches away from his first silverware in Qatar after Al Duhail thrashed Al Sailiya 4-1 in the Amir Cup quarter-final at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Luis Castro’s men will have to go past defending champions and newly-crowned league winners Al Sadd in the semi-final to stay in contention for silverware.

Belgian Toby Alderweireld opened the scoring for hosts Al Duhail on 12 minutes before Ismaeel Mohammad doubled the lead in the 34th minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Zambian Walter Bwalya pulled one goal back in the 54th before Abdeirahman Moustafa and substitute Karim Boudiaf quashed any hopes of revival from Al Sailiya with goals in the 57th and 76th minutes.

Al Sailiya were denied a penalty on 78 minutes after referee Muhammad Al-Shammari canceled his decision to award it after referring to the video technology.

Olunga, who leads the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League with 24 goals, failed to get on target against Al Sailiya for the first time in four matches.

The 27-year-old had netted once in their 2-0 win in March and five times in their 5-0 win in September last year and in the 1-1 stalemate in January this year in the league.

He is yet to score in the Amir Cup.

In other quarter-final matches held on Saturday, Al Sadd defeated Al Ahli 4-0 as 10-man Al Wakrah bundled out Al Rayyan in post-match penalties 5-4 after regulation time ended 3-3.