Olunga's Al Duhail storm Amir Cup semis

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga applauds fans after their Amir Cup quarterfinal match against Al Sailiya at the Grand Hamad Stadium on March 6, 2022 in Qatar.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • In other quarter-final matches held on Saturday, Al Sadd defeated Al Ahli 4-0 as 10-man Al Wakrah bundled out Al Rayyan in post-match penalties 5-4 after regulation time ended 3-3.
  • Al Duhail and Al Sadd have played out to identical 1-1 draws in the league this season. Al Duhail’s next assignment is in the 12-team league against Al Ahli at home on March 10. 

Kenyan captain Michael Olunga is two matches away from his first silverware in Qatar after Al Duhail thrashed Al Sailiya 4-1 in the Amir Cup quarter-final at the Grand Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

