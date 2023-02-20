Olunga's Al Duhail reach Asian Champions League last-eight

Michael Olunga was on target as Qatar giants Al Duhail advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after a tense 7-6 win on penalties against domestic rivals Al Rayyan on Sunday.

What was supposed to be straight-forward outing for the Qatar Stars League leaders turned into a gripping contest following a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium, one of the venues of the World Cup which concluded two months ago.

Despite enjoying huge possession, the Red Knights were made to sweat for the win with Harambee Stars captain Olunga's goal in normal time ruled offside.

Mohamed al-Muntari finally broke the deadlock in the 107th minute with a header from the centre of the box to put Al Duhail ahead much to the joy of their supporters.

However, Al Rayyan equalised in additional time through Steven Nzonzi, who drove a powerful shot from inside the penalty area past goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, extending the match into the penalties.

The shoot-outs proved even more nerve-wracking with both teams scoring off their first six shots.

Karim Boudiaf also nailed the seventh penalty for Al Duhail but Al Rayyan's luck finally ran out when Moufak Awad saw his shot stopped by goalkeeper Salah Zakaria, who had also produced a couple of key saves over the course of play.