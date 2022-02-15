Olunga's Al Duhail advance to Amir Cup quarters

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail kept alive their hopes of silverware this season after whipping Al Khor 4-2 to cruise to the Amir Cup quarter-finals at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Tuesday.

The Qatari giants enjoyed a 3-0 halftime lead courtesy of goals from Almoez Ali (ninth minute), Nam Tae-hee (18th) and Abdelrahman Mohammed (41st).

Said Brahimi pulled one goal back for Al Khor on 52 minutes only for Al Duhail to reply through Tae-hee 12 minutes later. Juma'a Al Habsi scored Al Khor's second in the 78th minute.

There was no goal in this match for Kenyan striker Olunga, who is leading the Golden Boot race in the 12-team league on 21 goals.

Last season, Al Duhail was eliminated in Amir Cup in the semi-final stage after losing 2-1 against Al Rayyan, where Olunga scored for Al Duhail, who last won this cup by defeating Al Sadd 4-1 in the 2019 final.

Amir Cup reigning champions Al Sadd lead the league on 46 points from 16 matches, while Al Duhail occupy second place on 39 points from 18 matches.