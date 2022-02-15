Olunga's Al Duhail advance to Amir Cup quarters

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail 's Michael Olunga (left) vies for the ball with an Al Shamal player during their  Qatar Stars League match on February 9, 2022 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Amir Cup reigning champions Al Sadd lead the league on 46 points from 16 matches, while Al Duhail occupy second place on 39 points from 18 matches.
  • On Monday, Al Sailiya stunned Al Arabi 2-0 as Ahliqat mauled Almarkhiya 3-0 in other round of 16 ties.

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail kept alive their hopes of silverware this season after whipping Al Khor 4-2 to cruise to the Amir Cup quarter-finals at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Tuesday.

