Olunga returns to score winning goal in AFC Champions League

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga returned to the Al Duhail matchday squad and scored in their 1-0 win against Sepahan in Group "D" of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who missed the opening match on April 7 under unclear circumstances which Al Duhail lost 2-1 against hosts Al Taawoun, scored the winning goal from an Almoez Ali assist with six minutes left to the end.

The victory throws the group wide open and revived the chances of the Qatari giants sailing to the round of 16.

Olunga emerged the top scorer in last season's Champions League with nine goals.

The centre-forward's goal was enough to see Hernan Crespo's side go level on three points as Sepahan who had come from behind to defeat Pakhtakor Tashkent from Uzbekistan 3-1 on matchday one