Olunga rescues point for Al Duhail in Qatar Stars Cup

Michael Olunga scored his 12th goal of the season as Al Duhail came from behind to rescue a point in their 1-1 draw against Al Gharafa in Qatar Stars Cup (Ooredoo Cup) Al Egla Training Facility Field 4 in Qatar on Sunday.

Mahdi Tahrat put hosts Al Gharafa 1-0 up at halftime after firing past Shehab Mamdouh Ellethy in goal, but Olunga leveled the scores on 71 minutes.

The Harambee Stars centre-forward netted five goals in seven matches in the league before turning on the heat in the cup competition.

He grabbed a hat-trick in a 8-3 thumping of Al Markhiya on September 20 and again in their 3-2 win against Al Arabi (September 26) before scoring the equalizer against Al Gharafa on October 2.

In other Ooredoo Cup results, Umm Salal stunned reigning league champions Al Sadd 3-2 as Al Ahli Doha hammered Qatar SC 2-1 in Pool “A” matches on October 1.

Al Arabi defeated Al Markhiya 1-0 as Al Rayyan floored Al Shamal 4-2 in Pool “B” matches on Sunday.

Al Duhail leads Pool “B” after the first three rounds of matches with seven points followed by Al Arabi (six), Al Gharafa (five), Al Rayyan (four), while Al Shamal and Al Markhiya have one point each.

Umm Salal tops Pool “A” on nine points followed by two-time former winners Al Sadd and Al Ahli (six apiece), former champions Qatar SC and Al Wakrah (three each) and holders Al Sailiya at the bottom without a point.