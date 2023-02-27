Olunga proud as Al Duhail exit Asian Champions League

Kenya’s Michael Olunga is proud of Al Duhail’s performance in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League as the team reached the semi-final stage for the first time in history.

Al Duhail suffered their heaviest Champions League defeat after they were defeated 7-0 in semi-finals by defending champions Al Hilal at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo scored two goals in each half, Malian Moussa Marega a brace in the first half and Salem Al Dawsari one.

“Tough one to take,” wrote Olunga on his social media pages.

“Wanted to go to the final but this was not our day. Still proud of this far Al Duhail has come and achieving a semifinal spot for the first time in the history of the club.”

Olunga, who emerged the top scorer in Champions League last season with nine goals, noted that the Qatar Stars League leaders would build from there and focus on the upcoming home fixture against Al Arabi on March 2.

Al Duhail went into the fixture against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal with a poor record of one win, three draws and two losses. They looked out of sorts from the first minute.

The Red Knights were 2-0 inside 10 minutes after former Watford and Manchester United striker Ighalo opened the scores in the second before doubling their lead on 10 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for coach Hernan Crespo’s men after Moussa Marega beat the offside trap to add the third in the 13th.

Olunga had his powerful shot spilled by Muaiouf seconds later. Marega netted the fourth goal on 27 minutes straight from a goal-kick.

Muaiouf then made a fine save off Olunga's shot on 33 minutes, but Al Duhail survived a scare seconds later from a counter-attack after Salem Al Dawsari missed a one-on-one chance with goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

Marega turned provider with a back-heel finished well by Al Dawsari on 38 minutes. Former Porto striker Marega had his third goal chalked off by VAR on 40 minutes for offside.

Ighalo grabbed his hat-trick three minutes into the second half after Al Hilal capitalized on a blind pass just outside the box.

Ighalo was not finished yet as he netted his fourth on 62 minutes. Olunga, who had scored a brace in 2-1 quarter-final win against another Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, was substituted on 67 minutes.

Their previous heaviest loss was 5-0 against UAE side Al Ain in 2014.