Olunga on target as Al Duhail cruise past Sepahan

Michael Olunga scored a brace on Tuesday as Al Duhail defeated Sepahan 5-2 in their last Group "D" match in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

The Kenyan captain, who topped the scoring in the 2021/22 Qatar Stars League with 24 goals, opened the scoring in the 10th minute from a Nam Tae-hee pass after a brilliant run by the South Korean.

Sepahan equalized 10 minutes later through Mohammad Nejad Mehdi before the 2021 Champions League Golden Boot winner Olunga restored Al Duhail's lead by scoring in top right corner after getting a pass from Assam Madibo on 35 minutes.

Playmaker Edmilson Junior, who currently leads the scoring charts, grabbed his seventh of the tournament with a thunderbolt from the edge of the box from an Ali Afif assist on 41 minutes as the Qatari giants enjoyed a 3-1 half-time lead.

Sepahan missed three big chances in the first 45 minutes, including hitting the woodwork once.

Coach Hernan Crespo's Al Duhail picked up from where they left as Ferjani Sassi made it 4-1 just five minutes into the second half after Edmilson fed him with a cool pass.

Soroush Rafiei netted Sepahan's second goal in the 82nd minute before Olunga set up Edmilson for the fifth goal on 90 minutes.

Al Duhail entered this match already through to the Round of 16 after amassing four straight wins. The Red Knights, who finished Qatar Stars League behind Al Sadd, began their Champions League campaign on a losing note 2-1 against hosts Al Taawoun.

From there, they beat Sepahan 1-0 with Olunga on target and then swept Uzbek Super League champions Pakhtakor Tashkent aside 3-2 and 3-0 before inflicting Al Taawoun with a 4-3 beating in their fifth match.

Their latest win is their third in a row against the Iranian side Sepahan after dismissing them 1-0 on April 18, 2012.