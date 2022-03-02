Olunga nets his 24th league goal as Al Duhail run riot

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga returned to scoring ways in Al Duhail's 6-1 demolition of Umm Salal in their 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

Olunga, who did not score in the 1-1 top-of-the-table clash against champions Al Sadd on February 25, opened the scoring at the Grand Hamad Stadium with a free header from a corner-kick in the 11th minute.

The centre-forward, who turns 28 on March 26, is running away with the Golden Boot after hitting his 24th goal of the season.

Al Duhail have one match left to complete the season in the 12-team league. Olunga's closest rival is Al Sadd's Ghanaian Andre Ayew on 15 goals.

Al Sadd have two matches to play. Last season's top scorer Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah has netted 13 goals for Al Sadd.

Sultan Al-Brake made it 2-0 in the 44th minute with a cool finish in the box after beating two defenders and scoring from a tight angle.

Edmilson Junior added the third goal three minutes after the halftime break before Abdelrahman Mohamed put the game beyond Umm Salal with the fourth goal on 51 minutes.

Mohamed got his brace on 77 minutes, but Umm Salal pulled one goal back through Yassin Bakhit in the 82nd minute before substitute Rashid Al-Abdulla wrapped up with the sixth goal in the 86th minute.