Olunga nets his 24th league goal as Al Duhail run riot

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga (left) celebrates his goal with a teammate during their Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal at Grand Hamad Stadium on March 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed got his brace on 77 minutes, but Umm Salal pulled one goal back through Yassin Bakhit in the 82nd minute before substitute Rashid Al-Abdulla wrapped up with the sixth goal in the 86th minute.
  •  Al Sadd top the table on 56 points from 20 matches followed by Al Duhail on 46 points from 21 matches.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga returned to scoring ways in Al Duhail's 6-1 demolition of Umm Salal in their 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday.

