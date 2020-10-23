Olunga-led Kashiwa seek Gamba Osaka's scalp in J-League

Michael Olunga’s Kashiwa Reysol will hope to replicate the magic moments they have had against Gamba Osaka when the two sides clash in Japan’s top-tier league in at Panasonic Stadium Suita on Saturday.

Eight points separate the two sides, with Gamba occupying the fourth spot on 45 after going on unbeaten in eight matches.

Kashiwa are in eighth place and picked just one point from their last two fixtures.

Kashiwa have not lost against Gamba in the last six encounters, including running out victorious in the last three.

On the list of players Kashiwa's Brazilian coach Nelsinho hopes will be carrying their scoring boots is 26-year-old Kenyan international Olunga. He tops the scoring chart with 22 goals.

Good run

The August Player of the Month knows Gamba well having featured in the last two meetings and scored a goal in each of them. He netted the only goal as Kashiwa eliminated Gamba from the Levain Cup in February and opened the scoring in the 3-0 demolition job in the league on September 9 at home where Japanese midfielder Ataru Esaka grabbed a brace.

Gamba edged out Oita Trinita 1-0 in their most recent league outing. Olunga scored his 22nd goal in the league in Kashiwa’s last fixture which Nelsinho’s men lost 3-2 against Shonan.

The Kenyan striker, who picked his second yellow card of the season against Shonan, is ahead of Brazilian Everaldo and Japan’s Yu Kobayashi in the race for the golden boot.

Everaldo and Kobayashi have found the back of net 12 times for sixth-ranked Kashima Antlers and leaders Kawasaki Frontale respectively.