Olunga inspires Al Duhail to victory over Al Markhiya

Michael Olunga scored once and provided an assist as Al Duhail came from behind to beat Al Markhiya 3-1 in the Qatar Stars League at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Monday.

The Red Knights fell behind to a 55th minute goal from Ali Al Muhannadi, after he beat the offside trap from a Driss Fettouhi through ball, and slotted home after rounding the goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

Khalid Mohammad equalised with a sumptuous long range strike on 73 minutes after a poorly cleared corner.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga put coach Hernan Crespo’s side 2-1 up on 75 minutes after getting a pass from Nam Tae-hee and turning well just outside the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Loukay Ashour.

Olunga turned provider three minutes later after chipping the ball to Tae-hee, who made no mistake with his left foot.

This was Al Duhail’s sixth consecutive victory against Al Markhiya. Al Duhail have now won eight straight league matches this season and nine on the trot in all competitions.

Olunga tops the scoring charts with 10 goals alongisde Angolan Gelson Dala who plays for Al Wakrah.

Al Duhail lead the 12-team league on 32 points, seven points ahead of second-ranked Al Arabi, who meet ninth-placed Shamal later on Monday.