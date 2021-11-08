Olunga, Firat confident Harambee Stars will finish on a high

Michael Olunga

Kenya's Michael Olunga (left) heads the ball during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group E match against Uganda at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Michael Kirwa  &  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Victory on Thursday will see Harambee Stars winning away to Uganda for the first time since a 2-1 friendly win on May 26, 1996. Since then, Kenya has drawn five times and lost four matches in nine subsequent visits.
  • The five drawn matches include the 0-0 stalemate at Namboole in October 2011 during the 2012 Afcon qualifiers.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is optimistic that Kenya will finish their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign on a high by winning their two remaining matches.

